Kolkata

COVID 19 | Bengal Minister Sujit Bose, wife, domestic help test positive

For representational purpose only. A medic taking a sample for COVID-19 test in Kolkata, Friday, May 8, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
Shiv Sahay Singh Kolkata 29 May 2020 11:40 IST
Updated: 29 May 2020 11:40 IST

All three have been kept under home quarantine

West Bengal's Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose has tested positive for COVID-19. Along with Mr. Bose, who is  Trinamool Congress MLA from Bidhannagar, his wife and domestic help have also tested positive for the contagious viral infection. All the three have been put under home quarantine.

On Thursday,  344 cases were recorded, which is highest number in a single day since the outbreak of the disease. The total number of the cases in the State has increased to 4,536. The number of active ones  is 2,573. Six deaths  were reported in the past 24 hours, three from Kolkata and three from the districts.

The  number of fatalities due to the pandemic stands at 223, and in 72 other cases co-morbidities was the reason for the death,  according to the State government  The total number of deaths stand at 295.

Advertising
Advertising

Over the past few days, cases have been recorded from most of the districts of the State. In the past 24 hours, cases  were reported from 16  of the 22 districts, including Kolkata. The city recorded 87 cases followed by Howrah with 55 and North 24 Parganas 49.  About 9,000 samples are being tested a day and the total number has increased to 1.75 lakh.

The State government has asked the migrant workers arriving by train to remain in home quarantine. About 215 trains are scheduled to arrive from different parts of the country.

Why you should pay for news - know more

Comments
More In Other States Kolkata
West Bengal
Read more...