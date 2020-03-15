COVID-19: AMU suspends classes till March 22

Aligarh Muslim University has suspended all its classes, including sessional tests, in the university and schools till March 22 as a precautionary measure in view of the COVID-19 threat. However, all examinations of the university and schools will be held as per schedule, an official release said.

The off-campus centres at Murshidabad, Malappuram and Kishanganj will follow the directives of their respective State government.

The decision was taken after a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges, provosts of residential halls and other functionaries under the chairmanship of AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Saturday.

It has also been decided that the students can consult their respective teachers through emails for teaching help, stated the AMU circular, issued after the meeting.

All conferences, seminars, extension lectures, workshops, hall functions, sports events and other programmes have been postponed till March 31, while educational tours have been postponed till April 15. The matter will be reviewed after two weeks as per the situation.

AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid has advised the staff and students not to believe rumours and fake news and visit the official website of the University for any event and update.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Examinations announced that the presentation-cum-interviews scheduled from March 23 for admissions in PhD have been postponed and fresh dates will be notified later.