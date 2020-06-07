Kolkata

COVID-19: 17 deaths, 435 new cases in 24 hours in Bengal

June 6 saw the highest single-day spike in fatalities and positive cases ever since the pandemic broke out.

West Bengal on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike in the COVID-19 deaths with 17 persons dying of viral infection in the past 24 hours. This is the highest deaths recorded in a single day from the State since the outbreak. The number of COVID -19 infections also touched a new high with 435 positive cases being recorded.

On Friday, the State recorded the highest single day spike with 427 cases.

Of the 17 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, nine were from Kolkata, four from North 24 Parganas and one each from Nadia, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Purba Bardhaman districts.

The total number of deaths has increased to 383, of which 72 persons died due to co-morbidities. Kolkata recorded 94 new cases of infection, followed by 82 cases in Hooghly, 60 in North 24 Parganas and 56 in Howrah. The total number of active cases in the State increased to 7,303 of which 4,236 were active cases. The total number of people discharged from health facilities stands at 3,119.

