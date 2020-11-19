Mamata urges people to observe Chhath from home as Kolkata's water bodies remain out of bound

A view of the Calcutta High Court in Kolkata. File

Kolkata

19 November 2020

Courts cite Covid-19 and pollution for denying permission.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday appealed to the devotees performing Chhath Puja to offer pujas in their homes and ponds in their locality as two major waterbodies of Kolkata , Rabindra Sarovar and Subhas Sarovar will be out of bounds for them this year. Despite the State government's willingness to allow devotees to perform Chhath Puja at these water bodies, the Courts have rejected the proposition on grounds of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and pollution caused to these waterbodies.

During the day, the Calcutta High Court made it clear that the devotees won’t be allowed at Subhas Sarovar, a waterbody located in the northern parts of Kolkata, and directed the police to take necessary steps in this regard. In another development earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to pass any order on the petition filed by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority ( KMDA) seeking a review of the order of the National Green Tribunal where it has disallowed Chhath Puja at Rabindra Sarovar, located in the south of the city.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a video message, appealed to the devotees to offer the Puja from home or neighborhood ponds, many of which have been created by the government. She said that devotees may even perform the puja in the river but without processions as directed by the Calcutta High Court. "Those who want to go to ponds or rivers must go in small groups without crowding and by adhering to guidelines of pandemic," Ms. Banerjee said. She also added that the State government has declared holiday for Chhath Puja.

The Calcutta High Court has banned procession during Chhath Puja due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court has also directed that all Durga Puja and Kali Puja pandemic will be no entry zones. Well known environmental activist Subhas Datta welcomed the developments but expressed apprehension that the administration should take steps to prevent a recurrence of what happened the previous year. Mr. Datta also pointed out during the proceedings before the Court that the State government is keen to allow the water bodies because of “ vote bank politics” in the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections,.

Despite the order of NGT that banned the use of Rabindra Sarovar for Chhath Puja rituals, devotees have forced themselves inside the premises of the water body and performed the rituals. The State government has said that they cannot use force against devotees. Meanwhile, during the day, the civic authorities were seen constructing barricades using bamboo and tin sheets outside Rabindra Sarovar and Subhas Sarovar. The festival will be observed on November 20 and 21.