Court rejects bail to former R.G. Kar principal, former Tala police officer

A Kolkata court rejected the bail prayer of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, and allowed the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) to interrogate them in jail.

The two, arrested by the CBI for alleged tampering of evidence and delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of a doctor at the State-run hospital, will remain in judicial custody till October 4.

During the hearing, the CBI faced flak from the court when it prayed for custodial interrogation of the accused.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Sealdah CBI court asked the agency whether it had recorded statements from the accused who are in judicial custody.

The court observed that the petition did not mention that the accused were not cooperating, and suggested the CBI amend the petition. “The court would like to mention that CBI being an esteemed authority of investigation should be more cautious while filing petition before the court,” it noted.

A few days ago, the court, while rejecting the bail petition of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, had observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation against him was grave and it could attract capital punishment if proven.

The CBI, in its remand sheet produced before ACJM Sealdah on September 25, had claimed that certain false records were created at the Tala police station in connection with the rape and murder.

“That during custodial interrogation of both the accused persons, new/additional facts have emerged to the effect that some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in Police Station,” the remand sheet said.

