GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Court rejects bail to former R.G. Kar principal, former Tala police officer

The CBI arrested the two for alleged tampering of evidence and delay in filing of FIR. During the hearing, the CBI faced flak from the court when it prayed for custodial interrogation of the accused

Updated - September 30, 2024 11:07 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
A court recently rejected Dr. Sandip Ghosh’s bail petition, noting the grave nature of the accusation against him, which could potentially lead to capital punishment if proven. File

A court recently rejected Dr. Sandip Ghosh’s bail petition, noting the grave nature of the accusation against him, which could potentially lead to capital punishment if proven. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Kolkata court rejected the bail prayer of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, and allowed the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI) to interrogate them in jail.

The two, arrested by the CBI for alleged tampering of evidence and delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of a doctor at the State-run hospital, will remain in judicial custody till October 4.

During the hearing, the CBI faced flak from the court when it prayed for custodial interrogation of the accused.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) of Sealdah CBI court asked the agency whether it had recorded statements from the accused who are in judicial custody.

Gravity of accusation against ex-R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, can attract death penalty if proved: Court

The court observed that the petition did not mention that the accused were not cooperating, and suggested the CBI amend the petition. “The court would like to mention that CBI being an esteemed authority of investigation should be more cautious while filing petition before the court,” it noted.

A few days ago, the court, while rejecting the bail petition of Dr. Sandip Ghosh, had observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation against him was grave and it could attract capital punishment if proven.

CBI arrests R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others over corruption allegations

The CBI, in its remand sheet produced before ACJM Sealdah on September 25, had claimed that certain false records were created at the Tala police station in connection with the rape and murder.

“That during custodial interrogation of both the accused persons, new/additional facts have emerged to the effect that some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in Police Station,” the remand sheet said.

Published - September 30, 2024 10:44 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice / prison / Kolkata / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.