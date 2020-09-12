Court issues arrest warrant against former Punjab DGP

Police directed to produce Saini before the court by Sept. 25

A Mohali court on Saturday issued an arrest warrant against Punjab’s former Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini in the case of abduction and murder of a man in 1991.

The court of Judicial Magistrate, S.A.S Nagar (Mohali), has directed the police to produce Mr. Saini before the court by September 25.

Mr. Saini, a 1982-batch IPS officer, is on the run, with the police continuing to conduct raids at several places. He is wanted in connection with the abduction and murder of Balwant Singh Multani, a former Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation employee, in 1991.

Mr. Saini, who faces arrest in the wake of no interim protection orders, had absconded, leaving his security detail behind, according to the Punjab police.

In May, on the basis of a fresh application by the victim’s brother, Palwinder Singh Multani, the former DGP and six other accused were booked for kidnapping and wrongful confinement. Later, murder charge under Section 302 was added to the FIR after two co-accused turned approvers and, in their statements, claimed to be eyewitnesses to the torture meted out to Balwant Multani under the custody of Mr. Saini, who was then Senior Superintendent of Police of Chandigarh.