Coronavirus | West Bengal observes State-wide lockdown as cases cross 50,000

West Bengal on Thursday observed a State-wide lockdown as COVID-19 infections crossed the 50,000 mark. The State recorded 2,436 cases taking the infections to 51,757. The active cases have increased to 18,846. The 34 deaths in the past 24 hours — 19 from Kolkata alone and six from the North 24 parganas — took the number to 1,255.
Other than the strategy of containment zones, the government has decided to have a two-day lockdown every week. On July 25, the State government will observe another lockdown.
Offices including banks, public transport and markets were shut down while medicine shops and petrol pumps were kept open along with some other emergency services. No vehicles plied on the road. Police personnel were seen enforcing lockdown both in Kolkata and in the districts. Certain municipalities and civic bodies in south and north Bengal have also declared a weeklong lockdown.
The Kolkata police arrested 886 persons for violating the lockdown, 552 people were prosecuted for not wearing masks and 30 vehicles were seized.
