Coronavirus | West Bengal government closes all educational institutions till March 31

The West Bengal Government on Saturday announced that all schools, colleges and universities in the State will remain closed till March 31, in the view of evolving situation on the spread of COVID-19 .

“It has been decided that all Government, government- aided, private educational institutions- schools, colleges, universities, madrsahs, SSK / MSK will remain closed from 16 March , 2020 to 31 March 2020 in public interest," a press release issued by the State government said.

The statement added that internal examinations of these institutions will also remain suspended during the said duration but the “Board examinations will be held as per schedule.”

The notice comes a day after the State government decided to suspend all major sporting events till March 31.

The Indian Institute of Technolgy- Kharagpur located near Medinipur town in south Bengal has also decided that classes and examinations will be suspended with immediate effect until March 31, 2020.

So far, there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 from the State. Four persons have been kept under isolation and their samples have been sent for examination.