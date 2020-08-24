Coronavirus | Mamata urges Centre to postpone NEET, JEE

“It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Centre to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE).

She took to social media saying that it was “our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students”.

“Now with the directive of the Ministry of Education to conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in September, I would again appeal to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students,” the Chief Minister said on Twitter.

Ms. Banerjee also pointed out that during her last video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi she had been vocal “against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk”.

Officials of the West Bengal Education Department as well as the Chief Minister had written letters to the Centre saying that it was not possible to conduct terminal examinations for Universities in the State because of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.