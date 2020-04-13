Coronavirus | In lockdown, the big top collapses in Bengal

Madhusudan Ghosh had built a career around his ability to make audiences laugh in Empire Circus, but when asked if he is coping well in these difficult times, he broke down. “No I am not, none of us are,” the 65-year-old ‘joker’ at one of the oldest circuses in Bengal said.

Mr. Ghosh and 41 others have sought refuge in a large rectangular field in Haroa block of North 24 Paraganas, about 50 km from Kolkata. Empire Circus has been running for 40 years but never witnessed a calamity like this, said Mr. Ghosh, on the COVID-19 lockdown. “Our tent was dismantled. We are under the sky and the day before, when the storm hit us, we were scared,” he explained. It has rained frequently in parts of the State, making life more difficult for 42 performers of Empire Circus.

The circus was supposed to perform twice a day between February 25 and March 25 and move to the next block, but it all stopped midway. The owner left after paying “some money.”

“I cannot send any money home now and the family is in deep trouble,” said Mr. Ghosh, who has three sons doing odd jobs.

Helpless women

Things are even more difficult for Raj Kumari of Uttar Pradesh. As the manager of a five-member women’s squad who came from Kushinagar, she must care for the entire group.

“The girls are desperate to go back as it is painfully difficult to stay in this open area, with no income,” she said.

The performers, from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal earn between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000, based on their roles. “The day before, there was a cyclone and we had to spend the night in the open with 16 girls and two children,” said Ms. Kumari.

The performers and their manager praised local panchayat chief Farid Jamad and Block Development Officer of Haroa Dipankar Das for arranging food twice daily. The manager of the circus Jahangir Molla said that they “would have starved” without the support of the BDO and Mr. Jamad.

“We felt very bad when we realised that these performers who come every few years to entertain us are going without food. They even have some children with them,” said Mr. Jamad. Mr. Ghosh has a son working with the troupe. A decision to lift the lockdown for three days could help all return safely. “I appeal to the government,” he said.