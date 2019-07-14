Cop beaten to death in Rajasthan

A police head constable investigating a land dispute case in Padmela village of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district was beaten to death allegedly by a mob on Saturday. The unidentified men allegedly beat him with sticks and rods and fled, leaving him seriously injured. He later succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital.

Abdul Ghani, 48, had gone to the village in Bhim block’s Brar gram panchayat for investigation into a case related to encroachment. The mob allegedly attacked him after an argument. Some villagers spotted the profusely bleeding policeman and rushed him to the community health centre, where he died. Bhim Circle Inspector Labhu Ram said police were trying to identify the assailants.