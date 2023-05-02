Controversy over deployment of police at Trinamool’s primaries, Suvendu writes to DGP

May 02, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Kolkata

A controversy has erupted over police deployment at the Trinamool Congress outreach event ‘ Trinamooler Nabo Jowar (Trinamool’s new wave)‘ with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari raising questions over whether the State’s ruling party has deposited the cost of deployment in the State’s exchequer.

The initiative by Trinamool’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on May 1 entered its seventh day. While the public meetings of the Trinamool leader are drawing large crowds, on some occasions there are reports of pandemonium with party supporters tearing ballot papers used for the party’s internal elections. Along with an outreach event for the party Mr. Banerjeee is also attempting an internal process of holding primaries where Trinamool is selecting candidates for upcoming panchayat polls.

Mr. Adhikari on May 1 shared videos and photographs of police deployment at the events of ‘ Trinamooler Nabo Jowar’ and said that he has written a letter to West Bengal’s Director-General of Police on whether Trinamool has deposited cost for deployment of police force at its internal party meetings.

“TMC(regional party) using the police force as a private security agency. I have asked the @DGPWestBengal to inform me whether TMC (regional party) has deposited cost for deployment of police force at Trinamool panchayat primaries, failure to do so would be me knocking the doors of justice on behalf of the people of Bengal, so that the autocratic queen stops herself from using the state exchequer as her personal piggy bank,” the Leader of Opposition said on social media.

In the letter Mr. Adhikari sought an urgent reply from the DGP pointing out that the issue involves “misuse of public infrastructure and public money”. “It will be quite unfortunate if police are deployed in such events without any payment of cost by the TMC, as is required under law,” the letter said.

Suvendu is a blessing to Trinamool, says Abhishek

During the day, Mr. Banerjee targeted Mr. Adhikari. “He is a blessing for the Trinamool. As long as he is with the BJP, the party will suffer,” the Trinamool leader said addressing a gathering at Uttar Dinajpur district.

The remarks by the Trinamool leader is in response to a similar comment by Mr. Adhikari. A few days ago, referring to Mr. Banerjee, the BJP leader had said the more he moves among the people, the more BJP’s vote share will increase.

Mr. Adhikari had defected from Trinamool and joined the BJP in December 2020, months before the 2021 Assembly election in West Bengal. The growing influence of Mr. Banerjee in the party was one of the reasons for Mr. Adhikari joining the saffron party.