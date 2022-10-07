Controversy erupts after demonstration disallowed due to Durga Puja carnival

ADVERTISEMENT

A controversy erupted on Friday after the Kolkata Police denied job-seekers protesting against irregularities in the recruitment process in State-run schools, to hold demonstrations on Saturday as the venue was in close proximity to West Bengal government’s grand Durga Puja carnival.

Job-seekers had been holding protests for the past several days near the statue of Matingini Hazra in Kolkata’s Maidan area. On Friday a communication from Kolkata Police’s Maidan police station instructed them not to hold a demonstration in front of Matingini Hazra statue on October 8 due to “heavy security reason” in the wake of Durga Puja immersion carnival at Red Road and surrounding areas.

The protesters decided to call off their agitation for a day but insisted that they would return to the protest site on October 9. The development, however, triggered sharp attacks by the Opposition towards the State’s ruling party.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that “legitimate protest” by the protesters was perceived by the WB government as a blemish on the carnival. “I would urge the deprived job-seekers not to bow down to these demonic orders and hold your ground,” Mr. Adhikari said. Leaders from Opposition parties including the Left had been visiting the protest site and were meeting the students who were demanding jobs in State-run schools. The protests gathered pace after the recruitment scam in the State-run schools came to the fore. The Calcutta High Court in an order allowed the protesters to sit in demonstration and a section of BJP leaders said that action by the police amounted to contempt of court.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started organising the Durga Puja carnival in 2017 where scores of big ticket Durga Puja idols passed the brightly-lit Red Road with colourful procession, song and dance. The Chief Minister along with her cabinet colleagues and people from different walks of life gathered at the venue to enjoy the cultural extravaganza. This year about 100 Durga Puja clubs were likely to participate in the event. Preparations for the event started days ago with several stages and structures being built along the key Kolkata thoroughfare. On Friday, several districts in the State observed Durga Puja carnival with clubs from the district participating in the event.

