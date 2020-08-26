Congress to raise farm ordinances, various ‘scams’ in Haryana House

Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

GURUGRAM

26 August 2020 00:00 IST

BJP-JJP govt. will have to answer about deteriorating law and order, says Hooda

All set to corner the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janta Party during the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly beginning on Wednesday, the Congress plans to bring adjournment motions on three agricultural ordinances and to demand a discussion on the scams, besides raising the issue of “constantly deteriorating law and order system in the State”.

Led by former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the Congress in its meeting at Chandigarh also unanimously passed a vote of thanks to party president Sonia Gandhi for her decision to continue leading the party.

The session, however, will be held under the shadow of COVID-19 with Chief Minister Manohar Lal and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta found infected with the virus. On Tuesday, State Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma also tested positive. The Speaker had mandated a COVID-19 test for all MLAs, Assembly staff and officials ahead of the session. Three more MLAs and six Assembly staff members have also reportedly tested positive.

Holding the meeting, Mr. Hooda said the adjournment motion would be brought to discuss the three agricultural ordinances brought by the Centre. The ordinances have created confusion about the future of the MSP regime that provides income security to the farmers. He also stated that answers would be sought from the government on scams in the State.

“The Congress demands that the investigation of the liquor scam be conducted by a sitting High Court judge or any central agency,” he said.

Mr. Hooda added than an adjournment motion would also be brought to demand discussion on the paddy, registry and liquor scams.

He said the government would also have to answer about the constantly deteriorating law system of the State.

‘Voice of farmers’

He said the Congress would raise the voice of farmers, youth, businessmen, government employees, the poor and wage labourers in the Vidhan Sabha.

“The government has failed on every front. Instead of providing relief and facilities to the people, the government is busy in scams,” alleged Mr. Hooda.