Cong. wants to get me killed, says BJP MLA

BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang, accused by the Congress of involvement in the attempt at “horsetrading” recently, on Friday wrote to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police alleging that the removal of gunman from his security cover was a conspiracy by the Congress to get him assassinated, so that BJP numbers in the Vidhan Sabha fell and the government could be secured.

The Congress has denied the charge.

“By withdrawing the gunman, the Congress wants to get me killed or lynched. I’ll still go out in public,” the legislator from Narela, Bhopal, told reporters. “They are perpetrating injustice against us, and this is their way of reducing our numbers in the Assembly, so that their government is protected.”

Pointing that he was informed by the police that another gunman would be deputed with him, Mr. Sarang said he’d not accept the replacement. “With the new one, they’ll try to spy on me or kill me.”