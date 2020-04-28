Cong. slams Khattar govt. for job freeze

The Haryana government’s decision to put a moratorium on new recruitments in government jobs for a year, aimed at curtailing expenditure in view of the COVID-19 crisis, has invited sharp criticism from the Congress.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the move will severely hurt the State’s youth in these challenging times.

‘Unemployment highest’

“Unemployment figure in the State has reached a high rate of 28%, which is the highest in the country, even before the corona outbreak led to a nationwide lockdown... this figure is expected to increase further after the lockdown. If the government freezes recruitment, how will the youth of the State get any employment in such a situation,” said Mr. Hooda.

He said data from the Centre for Monitoring India Economy (CMIE) and other sources indicate that there has been an increase in unemployment in both urban and rural areas as many employed persons have lost their jobs.

“Youth must be given more jobs to overcome the current situation but the government is instead working in the opposite direction,” said Mr. Hooda.

“Today, the State needs more and more doctors, medical staff, sanitation workers and other employees. Instead of freezing the recruitment of personnel, the process should be expedited in view of the corona epidemic. Only creating new employment opportunities can pull our youth out of the darkness and despair of unemployment,” he added.

State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced to put a moratorium on new recruitments in government jobs for a year in the backdrop of financial crises in the State following the lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak. Besides, the government had also announced not to pay leave travel concession to government employees for a year.

‘Insensitive move’

Asking the BJP-JJP government to immediately take back the decision, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the decision was an “insensitive” one, which was a severe blow to the dreams and aspirations of the youth in Haryana. “I urge the government to take back the order,” he said.