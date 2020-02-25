Cong. irked at questions in Class XII board exam

Imphal

Ruling BJP says it had no role in selecting the questions

The Opposition Congress in Manipur has reacted sharply to some questions in the political science paper in the Class XII State board examination. The students were asked to draw the poll symbol of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and analyse four negative traits of the approach of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of the country, towards nation building.

Viral on social media

The BJP on Monday said it had no role in selecting the questions in the exam that was held on Saturday and the authorities concerned should be asked about it.

The two questions carrying four marks each, which had gone viral on the social media, asked the students to draw the poll symbol of the BJP and analyse four negative traits of Pt. Nehru’s approach to nation building.

Taking strong objection to the questions, Congress leader Kh. Joykishan had said on Sunday that the paper was an attempt to “instil certain kind of a political mindset” among students.

However, BJP spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy said, “We do not have anything to do with the selection of the questions. The authorities concerned framed the questions and they should be asked about it.”

Chairman of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (Schools) L. Mahendra Singh said that the questions were set by the Controller of Examination from the chapter on “Party System in India”, which was part of the political science syllabus.

Similar questions

An official, who did not wish to be named, said similar questions were selected in the past as well, wherein the candidates were asked to draw the symbol of the Communist Party of India and the logo of the United Nations.

State BJP general secretary N. Nimbus Singh said there was nothing wrong in the question on Pt. Nehru. Since the first Prime Minister of independent India had played a role in nation building, there might have been positives as well as negatives in the system under his leadership, he added.