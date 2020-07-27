Cong. holds protest rally in Haryana

CHANDIGARH

Congress workers on Monday staged a protest in Haryana’s Panchkula against the Bhartiya Janata Party, accusing it of attempting to destabilise the government in Rajasthan.

The protest was held on a call given by the All India Congress Committee under the ‘Save Democracy-Save Constitution’ crusade.

Party workers, accompanied by MLA Shamsher Singh and Renu Bala, alleged that the BJP was destroying the federal structure of the country.

Hitting out at the BJP, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said, “The BJP did not care about the Constitution nor did it care about the high democratic values of the country.”