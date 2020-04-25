‘Conditional’ movement of vehicles

The Assam government on Saturday started a “conditional” inter-district movement of vehicles for people stranded within the State to return home or go to their workplaces. State Transport Department officials said 51,402 requests were received till Friday night for inter-district travel during the three-day window provided. Of these, 41,651 requested for travel by the Assam State Transport Corporation buses. “The staggered entry of people will take place with approval from the deputy commissioners and in compliance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs,” the ASTC said.