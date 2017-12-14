‘Come back to Bengal if you feel insecure’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said those leaving the State in search of jobs should look for opportunities inside the State.

“We have created a lot of jobs here. You will get something or the other,” she said while addressing a public rally in Bankura district. The Chief Minister’s remarks came in the wake of the murder of Mohd Afrajul, a labourer from Malda, in Rajasthan on December 6.

The Chief Minister said that her administration has been trying to help those who have lost jobs due to demonetisation and giving ₹50,000 to each individual.

This is the second time over the past few days when the Chief Minister has asked people from the West Bengal working outside the State to return if they feel insecure.

Addressing the public rally, she said that those who try to divide people of the country on religious lines do not love their country.

Ms Banerjee’s remarks generated strong reaction among the Bharatiya Janata Party with its national secretary Rahul Sinha saying that even if the people were to believe in Chief Minister’s words and return to Bengal what jobs will they get.

‘Industry of extortion’

“There is no other industry in the State other than the organised industry of extortion,” Mr Sinha said.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the claims of creating jobs for youths do not suit a Chief Minister who has destroyed an “existing factory shed by dynamite explosions”. Mr Chakraborty was referring to the dismantling of Tata Motors small car factory at Singur.