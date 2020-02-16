College student alleges gang rape

Hundreds of students of Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut blocked the road in front of the office of Inspector General of Police (Meerut Range) on Saturday after an alleged case of abduction and gang rape of a student of the university came to light.

Police have filed an FIR against the four accused under Sections 365, 376D, 323 and 342, but later IG Praveen Kumar said preliminary medical examination didn’t prove rape.

According to the FIR lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the 20-year-old student used to travel to Meerut every day to attend classes.

“On February 13, she left for Meerut in the morning but when she didn’t return, we approached the police,” said the father in the FIR. The police traced her phone number and the woman was recovered from Siyana in Buladanshahr on Thursday evening. She had severe injury marks on her body.

“She told us that the accused and his three friends abducted her and took her to Siyana where they raped her. When she protested, they hit her,” said the father in the FIR.

Mr. Kumar said the police got the woman admitted to a hospital in Meerut.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that it is not a case of abduction and rape. Both are adults. The woman went with her classmate, on her own on a motorcycle. During the ride to Siyana, the bike slipped,” said Mr. Kumar. This, he said, explains the injuries.

One of the accused has been arrested and is being interrogated.

Meanwhile, the students demanded that the woman be treated under the direct care of the Chief Medical Officer, Meerut, the other accused be arrested soon and the National Security Act be slapped on them and action taken against guilty police officials.