Collectors asked to increase fund use for children with special needs

With close to 70% of the fund allotted for development of Children With Special Needs (CWSNs) lying unspent, all District Collectors in Odisha have been asked to spend outstanding amount within two months.

According to an assessment by the State Project Director on inclusive education intervention, of the ₹36.61 crore allotted to all districts, only ₹11.40 crore had been spent till January.

“The physical and financial progress made under Samagra Sikshya scheme is not encouraging. The progress in Deogarh, Gajapati and Koraput is very poor, which is a matter of concern,” Bhupendra Singh Poonia, State Project Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority, said in a letter addressed to all Collectors.

“Some of the activities, like escort and transport allowance, stipend for girl CWSN, assessment camps, assistive device, equipment, corrective surgeries and learning assessment study have not yet been taken up in most of districts,” he said.

Mr. Poonia asked the District Collectors to improve expenditure positions of inclusive education intervention so that 100% expenditure could be achieved 2019-20.

Koraput district did not report any expenditure for CWSN although close to ₹8 crore was allotted to it. In western Odisha district of Deogarh, meagre 3% of fund was spent for these underprivileged children.