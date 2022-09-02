Coal pilferage scam | TMC’s Abhishek dares Amit Shah to arrest him after ED interrogation

The TMC national general secretary alleged that the country’s Home Minister has only one job – ‘indulge in horse trading of MLAs’

PTI Kolkata
September 02, 2022 19:35 IST

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, who was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in the alleged coal pilferage scam for seven hours on September 2, dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to put him behind bars if he committed any wrong.

Mr. Banerjee said he won’t cow down to threats and summonses of the central agencies, and vowed to strengthen further movements against the saffron camp soon.

“If needed, I am ready to face questioning 30 times, but will not bow my head before the BJP. I have attacked his (Amit Shah’s) son over the national flag issue but that does not mean the ED and CBI can be used to threaten me,” he said.

Video footage of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, son of the Union home minister, appearing to turn down an offer to wave the national flag after India beat Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Dubai on August 28 has sparked a controversy.

“I dare him to prove I have committed a wrong and put me behind bars,” he said.

The TMC national general secretary alleged that the country’s Home Minister has only one job – “indulge in horse trading of MLAs to topple elected State governments of Opposition parties”. 

