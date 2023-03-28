ADVERTISEMENT

CM Mamata to launch scheme for development of rural roads

March 28, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - Kolkata

Over 20 districts in West Bengal will benefit from this project as 8,767 roads have been approved under this scheme

PTI

Mamata Banerjee will launch the scheme today from Singur. File | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch a scheme for the development of rural roads at Singur in Hooghly district on March 28.

Under the 'Pathashree-Rastashree' scheme around 12,000 km of roads will be constructed or reconstructed in 29,475 villages of the State, a senior official of the Panchayat and Rural Development department said.

Twenty two districts will benefit from this project as 8,767 roads have been approved under this scheme, he said.

"New roads will be built and old ones will be completed within a specific time with the financial assistance of the State Government. The CM will launch the scheme today from Singur," Minister of State for Panchayat, Becharam Manna told PTI.

The official said that 1,548 roads will be upgraded under the scheme.

CONNECT WITH US