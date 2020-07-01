CM asks BJDMLAs to join COVID-19 fight

Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked party workers to start participating as volunteers in all COVID-19 pandemic-related programmes.

“It is monsoon season and almost 10,000 people come to Odisha every day, mostly from hotspot cities. We have further decentralised our monitoring system to the ward level. All of you are leaders and respected in your areas. People look up to you in these crucial times,” Mr. Patnaik said while interacting with party MLAs through videoconferencing on Wednesday.

Calling the pandemic an unprecedented crisis, Mr. Patnaik said Odisha is in a better state than many other States in its fight against COVID-19. “We have one of the highest recovery rates in the country and one of the lowest mortality rates anywhere,” he said. “Nearly 7 lakh people have returned after lockdown. Train charges and ₹2,000 financial support was borne by the CM’s Relief Fund. In addition, 14 days’ food and all other facilities were provided free,” he pointed out.

Odisha on Wednesday reported 251 fresh cases.