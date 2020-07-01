CM asks BJDMLAs to join COVID-19 fight

Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday asked party workers to start participating as volunteers in all COVID-19 pandemic-related programmes.
“It is monsoon season and almost 10,000 people come to Odisha every day, mostly from hotspot cities. We have further decentralised our monitoring system to the ward level. All of you are leaders and respected in your areas. People look up to you in these crucial times,” Mr. Patnaik said while interacting with party MLAs through videoconferencing on Wednesday.
Calling the pandemic an unprecedented crisis, Mr. Patnaik said Odisha is in a better state than many other States in its fight against COVID-19. “We have one of the highest recovery rates in the country and one of the lowest mortality rates anywhere,” he said. “Nearly 7 lakh people have returned after lockdown. Train charges and ₹2,000 financial support was borne by the CM’s Relief Fund. In addition, 14 days’ food and all other facilities were provided free,” he pointed out.
Odisha on Wednesday reported 251 fresh cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath