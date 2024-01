Civic jobs scam: ED conduct raids at residences of West Bengal minister, TMC leaders

January 12, 2024 09:28 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 12 morning conducted raids at the residences of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, TMC MLA Tapas Roy and former North Dumdum Municipality chairman Subodh Chakraborty in connection with its probe into the irregularities in recruitments in civic bodies.

Accompanied by central forces, ED officers conducted raids at two residences of Mr. Bose in the Lake Town area in North 24 Parganas district early Friday morning, he said.

Also read | MHA seeks report from Bengal govt. on attacks on ED teams

The Central agency officers also raided Tapas Roy's BB Ganguly Street residence and Mr. Chakraborty's residence in Birati, he said.

"We are conducting search operations at the residences of three TMC leaders in connection with the recruitments in civic bodies. We are also talking to the leaders," the officer told PTI.

