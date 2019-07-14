Churu SP removed over custodial death

The Rajasthan government has removed Churu Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar, asking him to await his new posting orders, and suspended a Circle Officer in connection with the death of a theft accused in police custody.

An internal probe has found that the deceased was tortured to death.

Nemi Chand Nayak, arrested in a theft case on July 6, died in a hospital where he was admitted by the police the same night. His sister-in-law has alleged that she was also kept in police detention illegally and sexually assaulted.

When Nayak’s death came to light, Mr. Kumar suspended the Sadarshahar police station SHO and six other policemen earlier this week and sent 26 police officials to the Police Lines as a punishment.

In the latest action, the SP was removed and Sardarshahar Circle Officer Bhanwar Lal was suspended on Friday night.

Police said a statement would be obtained from the victim woman and suitable action taken.