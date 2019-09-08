Chinmayanand case: probe team speaks to teachers, students

The Special Investigation Team probing allegations of harassment levelled by a law student against former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand visited his residence, ashram and the college run by him where she studied, according to the college principal.

The SIT, headed by IG Naveen Arora, has been constituted by the U.P. government at the direction of the Supreme Court.

While the police did not give any information, the principal of Swami Shukdevanand Post Graduate College, where the woman studied, said the SIT visited Divya Dham, the residence of Chinmayanand, but could not meet him as he was out of town.

The team also visited the Mukukshu Ashram and toured the five colleges run by the ashram, Principal Avnish Misra said. The team visited the college hostel also where the woman’s room has already been sealed, he said.

A woman IPS officer spoke to the teachers and girl students of the college, Mr. Misra said. The members of the team, including IPS officers Bharti Singh, P.S. Anand and others, asked questions about the woman from the students pursuing LLM. They also spoke to her friend who was found with her in Rajasthan, he said.