Chautala rules out curfew in four border districts

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij hinted at the possibility of imposing curfew in its four districts bordering Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the State government might consider it only after the Delhi government opts for it.
Speaking to the media persons at his office, Mr. Chautala said, “Even Delhi has not opted for the harsh step. If Delhi does it, then the Haryana government might discuss and decide accordingly.”
In a press statement on Tuesday, Mr. Vij had said that infection was spreading fast in four districts in the State because of Delhi and imposing curfew was the only way to stop it. He had said that Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat had 80% of the State’s cases.
Mr. Chautala, however, said that Haryana had one of the best recovery rates and the COVID-19 situation in the State was far more under control compared with the rest of the country. He said the State had adequate infrastructure and testing was also increased. He emphasised the need to take precautions such as maintaining physical distancing and asserted that “we need to learn to live with it”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath