Chautala rules out curfew in four border districts

Dushyant Chautala.

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij hinted at the possibility of imposing curfew in its four districts bordering Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said the State government might consider it only after the Delhi government opts for it.

Speaking to the media persons at his office, Mr. Chautala said, “Even Delhi has not opted for the harsh step. If Delhi does it, then the Haryana government might discuss and decide accordingly.”

In a press statement on Tuesday, Mr. Vij had said that infection was spreading fast in four districts in the State because of Delhi and imposing curfew was the only way to stop it. He had said that Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar and Sonipat had 80% of the State’s cases.

Mr. Chautala, however, said that Haryana had one of the best recovery rates and the COVID-19 situation in the State was far more under control compared with the rest of the country. He said the State had adequate infrastructure and testing was also increased. He emphasised the need to take precautions such as maintaining physical distancing and asserted that “we need to learn to live with it”.

