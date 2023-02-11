Centre should pay for CAPF deployment during Assembly polls says W.B. govt.

February 11, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Kolkata

The West Bengal government has said that the deployment of Central Armed Police forces (CAPF) during the Assembly election should be borne by the Government of India and not by the States .The statement came in response to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman statement on Friday that West Bengal owes ₹1,841 crore to the Centre for deployment of CAPF in the State.

“The forces are deployed as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. The consent of the State governments is not taken regarding the need for deployment of Central forces during these elections. Accordingly, the expenditure relating to deployment of CAPF personnel for election duty should be borne by the Government of India and not by the States,” a statement by the West Bengal government said .Hundreds of companies of CAPFs were deployed in the State during the 2021 Assembly election which were held in eight phases.

The State government also added that Central forces overstay even after the election process is over. The West Bengal government also added that the expenditure relating to deployment of Central forces in LWE (Left-Wing Extremism) affected areas, which is a national issue, should be borne by the Government of India.

The State government also rejected the Union Finance Minister’s remarks that West Bengal has not sent GST compensation cess claim with Auditor-General (A-G) Certificate since FY 2017-18 to 2021-22.

Observing that the GST compensation was payable to the States for a period of five years starting from 01.07.2017 till 30.06.2022 the press statement by the West Bengal claimed that so far, compensation has been paid on net basis for only two years i.e. 2017-18 & 2018-19.

“ For the rest of the periods i.e. FY 2019-20, FY 2020-21, FY 2021-22 & the period 01.04.2022 till 30.06.2022, compensation has been released based on gross revenue. If net revenue is considered, then GOI owes West Bengal ₹2,409.96 Cr for the rest,” the statement added.

On the issue raised by the Finance Minister that the reconciliation report is awaited from the State in respect of Gram Sadak Yojana The State government said information was sought through mail and all have been sent to them and no further query has been raised till date by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) against this report.

“GST Compensation Cess Claim with A-G certificate is an option for the Contractors/agencies to claim, but none of the contractor/agency has submitted any such claim as per the format of MoRD, hence it could not be sent. This is not a mandatory criterion for fund release,’ the statement released on Friday evening said.

The issues of pending Central funds have been crucial to Central-State relations as far as West Bengal is concerned. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her public gatherings and during one to one meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had raised the issue of pending funds. The Centre has not paid funds for MGNREGS in the State since December 2021 on the allegations of corruption in the implementation of the scheme. The job guarantee scheme in the State has come to complete halt due to the non-payment of MGNREGS dues.