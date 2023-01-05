Centre sending ‘politically motivated’ teams to Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

January 05, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at the Union government, accusing it of sending “politically motivated” teams to the State.

“They are sending teams — A team, B Team, C team, A to Z teams — for political reasons. Even if a cracker explodes, A team arrives, someone is having money for his business, B Team is coming,” the Chief Minister said, addressing journalists at Sagar Island.

Ms. Banerjee is visiting Sagar for inspecting preparations for the Gangasagar mela scheduled for second week of January.

The remarks by the Chief Minister come on the day the Ministry of Rural Development has sent two teams to investigate allegations of irregularities in PM Awas Yojana. A communication from the Ministry to the State government said two teams would visit Malda and Purba Medinipur districts for “field inspection and rapid check of PMAY-G houses”. Allegations of irregularities in the housing scheme have come from several districts and locals have protested on the issue.

Ms. Banerjee said that of the 50 lakh names registered under the PM Awas Yojana, her government had eliminated 17 lakh of them. “BJP leaders, who already own two-three storied buildings, have taken money from Gramin Awas Yojana. We are investigating everything,” she said.

Several BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari have lauded the Centre’s initiative of sending teams to the State.

MGNREGS dues

The Chief Minister also raised the pitch on non-payment of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) dues to the State and said poor people’s money had not been paid by the Centre. “How many times will I repeat the same thing”, Ms. Banerjee said, pointing out that she had raised the issue several times with the Centre. She had written letters and also raised the issue in her personal meetings with the Prime Minister. The Centre has alleged irregularities in the implementation of MGNREGS in the State.

The Centre has not released funds for the MGNREGS since December 2021 and the 100 days’ work in the State has suffered.