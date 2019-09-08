‘Centre mulling uniform policy to protect stray cows’

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry Pratap Chandra Sarangi said on Saturday that the Centre was planning to introduce a uniform policy for the entire country to protect stray cows.

Addressing the 29th Indian Veterinary Conference here, Mr. Sarangi said ‘gaumata’ (cow) is neither a Muslim nor a Hindu. “Gaumata is neither a Hindu nor a Muslim. Cows can contribute to the economic development of the country,” he said.

Mr. Sarangi also hailed the M.P. government’s announcement to set up 1,000 modern gaushalas in the State. “The Centre is planning to bring in a uniform policy for the protection of stray cows,” he said.

Replying to a query on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Minister said it was a matter of pride for the country. “The temple should be constructed at the Ram Janmabhoomi. (Mughal emperor) Babur was a foreign invader. There was no mosque there (at the disputed site)... only a structure.”

Mr. Sarangi also rebutted M.P. Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Yadav’s allegations that the BJP does politics in the name of cows and Lord Ram.