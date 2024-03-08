Celebrating interventions by women on climate change on International Women’s Day

March 08, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kolkata

A 34-year-old-marginal women farmer from Purulia who runs a millet café, a 38-year-old woman farmer from Jharkhand who switched to solar powered pump, and a 41-year-old cyclist from Kolkata, the stories of 15 such women was the highlight of a symposium on Climate change in Kolkata on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday.

Officials of different consulates, representatives of the government, NGO’s entrepreneurs lauded the stories of 15 such women from different parts of the country during an international symposium titled ‘Move the Earth Symposium’.

The achievement of the interventions made by the women towards sustainability was highlighted through a publication titled its ‘SHE the Change: 15 years 15 stories’ by Kolkata based SwitchON foundation - an NGO committed to climate change, sustainable farming, and clean air.

For 41-year-old cyclist Debjani Lahiri, cycling was a way to stay healthy and active after the COVID-19 pandemic, however, in the next few years she has emerged as a champion for urban mobility. Ms. Lahiri is leading a group of 30 women who are advocates of urban mobility and promote cycling as a mode of transport.

Dipali Mahato’s association with millets started after reaping a harvest of 37 kgs of finger millets and now runs Purulia district’s first women Self-Help Group (SHG)-led Millet Canteen. Her effort has been lauded by even district officials.

“We are thrilled to have the Millet Cafe at our block office, run by the SHG women entrepreneurs,” Arikul Islam, Block Development Officer of Hura block, said.

For Vandana Tai Devdas Dhotre from Akola, Maharashtra and Devi Ghimrey from Temi block in Sikkim the switch to organic ways of framing have also reduced farm inputs and increased their income from organic farming.

There are stories from different sections of society, including a 24-year-old medical student Ipsita Prosad who has embarked on a tree plantation drive and made school kids aware about climate change. Entrepreneur and start-up founder Pallavi Laharuka has made a name for herself by crafting bio plastics from agri-waste. Ms. Laharuka, who is founder of Royal Bengal Greentech, had also won the Green Bengal Innovation Contest.

Some of the women champions of sustainable practices were present at Science City in Kolkata when the publication was published. Elizabeth Lee, Director, American Center, who participated in the symposium and released the publication said that empowering women and youth to mitigate the impacts of climate change is vital to achieve the global sustainability goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement.

“By ensuring women’s access to employment, training and leadership roles, we can advance economic empowerment while fostering resilience to environmental challenges. We must recognize the diverse contributions of women and young people to addressing climate change. Together, with a collective and inclusive approach, we can harness the full spectrum of talent and creativity to forge a sustainable future as the U.S. and India move forward together.” Ms. Lee said.

Christina Scott, CMG–Deputy High Commissioner to India, British High Commission, New Delhi participated in the symposium where the contribution of the women was highlighted and said that climate change is real and the impact is undeniable.

“From erratic weather patterns to rising temperatures, it affects every community. As governments strive for net-zero emissions by 2070, we must act urgently,” Ms. Scott added.

Commenting on the intervention made by the women on sustainability and Vinay Jaju, Managing Director SwitchON Foundation said that the 15 women highlighted in the publication come from different parts of the country and have varied sets of expertise in finding solutions to climate crisis.

“We have helped these women connect with the government and provided them training and what these women have done is amazing. I am sure with little encouragement these women will lead to solutions of climate change.” Mr. Jaju said.

