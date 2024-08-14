GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI team to probe RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case reaches Kolkata

The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9

Published - August 14, 2024 11:07 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Medical students hold posters as they attend a protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor, inside the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, on August 13, 2024.

Medical students hold posters as they attend a protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor, inside the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, on August 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A team of senior CBI officers reached Kolkata on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) morning to investigate the rape and murder of a woman doctor at a State-run hospital in West Bengal, sources at the Central agency said.

Also read | Kolkata doctor rape-murder: FORDA ends stir after meeting Nadda; AIIMS, other doctors’ bodies won’t relent

The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, they said.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the Central agency.

A source in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the agency has filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: CBI takes over case after Calcutta High Court order

"Today, our officers will seek the call details of the deceased woman and those on duty on that day. They may submit the FIR in a local court," another Central agency source said.

The CBI may take Sanjay Roy, who was arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with the case, into its custody during the day, he said.

Also read | Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors, others summoned for questioning

Two CBI officers on Tuesday evening went to the Tala Police Station in Kolkata and took documents related to the Kolkata Police's investigation.

The court directed the city police to hand over the case diary to the Central probe agency by this evening, and all other documents by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

