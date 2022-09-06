CBI quizzes TMC MLA Paresh Pal in murder of BJP worker in Kolkata

Biswajit Sarkar pays respect to his brother and BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence by Trinamool Congress, during Abhijit’s funeral at State BJP headquarters in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior TMC MLA Paresh Pal appeared before the CBI on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in post-poll violence in Kolkata.

Mr. Pal, the MLA of Beleghata, was questioned by the agency in May as well in the case.

"We have specific questions for Pal in connection with the murder of Sarkar. These questions have been framed after grilling a few others in connection with the murder," a CBI officer said.

Mr. Pal is being questioned by CBI officers at the agency's CGO Complex office in Salt Lake near Kolkata.

Sarkar was dragged out of his house in Narkeldanga and murdered allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, hours after the results of the State Assembly elections were declared on May 2 last year.