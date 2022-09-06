CBI quizzes TMC MLA Paresh Pal in murder of BJP worker in Kolkata

Mr. Pal, the MLA of Beleghata, was questioned by the agency in May as well in the case

PTI Kolkata
September 06, 2022 12:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Biswajit Sarkar pays respect to his brother and BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence by Trinamool Congress, during Abhijit’s funeral at State BJP headquarters in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior TMC MLA Paresh Pal appeared before the CBI on Tuesday in connection with its probe into the murder of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar in post-poll violence in Kolkata.

Mr. Pal, the MLA of Beleghata, was questioned by the agency in May as well in the case.

"We have specific questions for Pal in connection with the murder of Sarkar. These questions have been framed after grilling a few others in connection with the murder," a CBI officer said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pal is being questioned by CBI officers at the agency's CGO Complex office in Salt Lake near Kolkata.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Sarkar was dragged out of his house in Narkeldanga and murdered allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, hours after the results of the State Assembly elections were declared on May 2 last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
investigation
murder
West Bengal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app