CBI probe into Birbhum violence, Hanskhali rape in West Bengal gathers momentum

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleges that the bureaucracy in State is politicised

The probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in several cases in West Bengal has gathered momentum. The investigation is being carried out at three places at Bogtui in Birbhum, Hanskhali in Nadia and Jhalda in Purulia as per directions of Calcutta High Court.

On Thursday, the CBI arrested e-rickshaw driver who allegedly transported the petrol that was used in setting ablaze the houses in Bogtui village. The accused was identified as Ritan Sheikh. CCTV footage at a local petrol pump revealed that Ritan had collected petrol at the pump on March 21. The violence at Bogtui on March 21 had claimed nine lives. Earlier, the CBI had arrested four person in connection with the violence from Mumbai. The Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe the violence in Bogtui on March 25 .

In connection with another incident, murder of Congress councillor at Jhalda in Purulia, the CBI officers interrogated the inspector-in-charge of Jhalda police station. Sanjib Ghosh, the police officer was questioned for the several hours. Family members of Tapan Kandu, the Congress councillor who was killed on March 13 had alleged that the police officer was pressuring him to join Trinamool Congress. Jhalda Muncipality had thrown a hung mandate and both the Congress and the Trinamool wanted to form the board. On Wednesday, the CBI had arrested another accused in the crime. The Calcutta High Court had ordered CBI probe in the case on April 4.

Evidence collected

A team of CBI officials also reached the Hanskhalli in Nadia where the High Court had directed the agency to investigate rape and subsequent death of a 14-year-old girl. CBI officials along with forensic experts broke open door of the house of main accused Brajagopal Gayali son of a local Trinamool Congress leader and collected samples. The CBI officials also visited house of the victim. While the investigators were collecting evidence, there was load shedding in the village and the CBI officers had to collect evidence in the dark. The High Court had directed CBI probe into the case on April 12. The alleged rape occurred on April 4 when the class IX student attended the birthday party of Brajagopal Gayali. She died the following day on April 5 and the matter came to light on April 10 when the prime accused was arrested.

Governor’s allegation

During the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleged that the bureaucracy in West Bengal was politicised.

“Those concerned with governance must see that probe must be fair. We cannot have a State that is known only for violence and gets into the headlines for crime against women, where bureaucracy is politicised and preamble of the Constitution is disregarded,” Mr. Dhankar said referring to crimes against women.

The Governor also added that he feels a discomfort when many people say that “West Bengal has become gas chamber of democracy” , “West Bengal has become a den of corruption” and the recent addition in this is “crime against women”.