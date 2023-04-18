HamberMenu
CBI keeps notice summoning Abhishek Banerjee in abeyance

Calcutta HC had ordered that all aspects indicated above including public speech of Abhishek Banerjee, should also not be outside investigation of CBI or ED

April 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Hindu Bureau
TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. File

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 18 sent another letter to Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee informing him that the earlier notice served to him on April 17 had been kept in abeyance, till further orders from the Supreme Court.

The summon by the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI dated April 16 was delivered to Mr. Banerjee at 1.45 p.m. on April 17, despite the Supreme Court earlier in the day staying the execution of the high court order till April 24. The summon to the Trinamool leader was on the basis of the directions of  the Calcutta High Court where Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on April 13 ordered that all the “aspects which have been indicated above including the public speech of one Abhishek Banerjee, should also not be outside the investigation of CBI and if necessary, the ED”.

The questioning of Mr. Banerjee was in connection with the school jobs scam following certain allegations of arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh. The Trinamool leader had challenged the order at the apex court. On April 17, the Supreme Court’s Division Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud stayed the Calcutta High Court’s April 13 order till April 24.

The notice to the Trinamool leader had evoked a strong reaction from the Trinamool Congress as well as Mr. Banerjee who said that the summons, despite a stay by the Supreme Court, amounted to “contempt of court”.

