CBI files charge sheet against Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with cross-border cattle smuggling scam. The charge sheet, which was filed before a court in Asansol, has described Mr. Mondal, Birbhum TMC district president, as a facilitator and beneficiary in the scam.

Mr. Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 and has been behind bars since then. The charge sheet comes 57 days after his arrest and has brought charges against him under Section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Cove and several sections of The Prevention of Corruption Act. The central agency has pointed out the fixed deposits in the name of Mr. Mondal and his family members worth nearly ₹18 crores and more than 50 land and property documents. Along with a 40-page charge sheet, the agency has submitted bank-related documents and deeds of property in the name of family members of the TMC leader.

Security guard questioned

During the day, the CBI officials also quizzed Mr. Mondal’s security guard Saigal Hossain who has been arrested in the scam and is lodged at a correctional home at Asansol.

The case relates to the smuggling of cattle through the India-Bangladesh border through markets in Birbhum, and the CBI had lodged an FIR in the case on September 21, 2020. The CBI had earlier filed a chargesheet on August 8, 2020.

The other accused named include Saigal Hossain, former BSF commandant Satish Kumar, businessman Emanul Haque , former Trinamool leader Binya Mishra, and Abdul Lateef, owner of a cattle haat in Birbhum.

The TMC leadership, particularly Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has put its weight behind Mr. Mondal. The party heavyweight had said that the TMC chairperson’s support has lifted his spirits.