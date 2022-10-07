CBI files charge sheet against Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal

He was arrested by the CBI on August 11 in connection with cross-border cattle smuggling scam.

Shiv Sahay Singh Kolkata
October 07, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a charge sheet against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with cross-border cattle smuggling scam. The charge sheet, which was filed before a court in Asansol, has described Mr. Mondal, Birbhum TMC district president, as a facilitator and beneficiary in the scam.

 Mr. Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 and has been behind bars since then. The charge sheet comes 57 days after his arrest and has brought charges against him under Section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Cove and several sections of The Prevention of Corruption Act. The central agency has pointed out the fixed deposits in the name of Mr. Mondal and his family members worth nearly ₹18 crores and more than 50 land and property documents. Along with a 40-page charge sheet, the agency has submitted bank-related documents and deeds of property in the name of family members of the TMC leader.

Security guard questioned

During the day, the CBI officials also quizzed Mr. Mondal’s security guard Saigal Hossain who has been arrested in the scam and is lodged at a correctional home at Asansol.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case relates to the smuggling of cattle through the India-Bangladesh border through markets in Birbhum, and the CBI had lodged an FIR in the case on September 21, 2020. The CBI had earlier filed a chargesheet on August 8, 2020.

The other accused named include Saigal Hossain, former BSF commandant Satish Kumar, businessman Emanul Haque former Trinamool leader Binya Mishra, and Abdul Lateef, owner of a cattle  haat in Birbhum.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The TMC leadership, particularly Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has put its weight behind Mr. Mondal. The party heavyweight had said that the TMC chairperson’s support has lifted his spirits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
West Bengal
state politics
politics
political parties
All India Trinamool Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app