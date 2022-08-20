CBI court rejects TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea, extends custody till August 24

Mondal was arrested on August 11 by the CBI in connection with its investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

PTI Asansol (WB)
August 20, 2022 15:44 IST

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A special CBI court in Asansol on August 20, 2022 rejected Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the central agency for four days till August 24.

Describing Mr. Mondal as a "very powerful and highly influential person", the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appealed for an extension of the TMC leader's custody stating that he could "influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail".

Also Read
Cattle smuggling scam | CBI freezes Anubrata’s fixed deposits of ₹16 crore; HC summons daughter

The CBI lawyer said that Mr. Mondal has been "non-cooperative from the very beginning” despite being issued summonses 10 times.

The counsel also claimed that Mr. Mondal had pressurised a doctor to prescribe "complete rest".

Mr. Mondal was arrested on August 11 by the CBI in connection with its investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

