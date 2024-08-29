GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI continues to question ex-RG Kar hospital principal in doctor's rape-murder case

Sandip Ghosh appeared for questioning before the central agency for the 13th consecutive day

Published - August 29, 2024 02:14 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
CBI continued to question Sandip Ghosh. File

CBI continued to question Sandip Ghosh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (August 29, 2024) continued to question Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of State-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a medic, an official said.

Ghosh appeared for questioning before the central agency for the 13th consecutive day. "Ghosh appeared before our sleuths for questioning," an official at the central agency said.

Also Read: Indian Medical Association suspends membership of former R.G. Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

According to sources, the former principal of the State-run hospital, where the body of the trainee doctor was recovered on August 9, has already been questioned by the CBI for over 130 hours.

Following orders of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor of the state-run hospital, from Kolkata Police.

Also Read: ED files money laundering case to probe ‘financial irregularities in R.G. Kar Hospital

A civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with the case.

Both Ghosh and Roy were among those who have undergone a polygraph test as part of the investigation process.

The CBI has named Ghosh in the FIR the agency has filed in connection with its probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during his tenure.

The central agency had, on August 25, conducted a day-long search operation at Ghosh's Beliaghata residence in Kolkata in connection with the corruption cases.

The Enforcement Directorate has also filed a money laundering case to probe alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal and some others, official sources said.

Unabated protests against the death of the doctor continue to rock the state and elsewhere in the country.

Related Topics

Kolkata / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.