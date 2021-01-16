CBI arrests wife of Rose Valley group promoter

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Subhra Kundu, wife of promoter of Rose Valley group of companies Gautam Kundu in connection with the multi-crore chit fund scam.
Mr. Kundu was arrested in December 2015.
CBI sources said Ms. Kundu was arrested on charges of non-cooperation with the investigation, siphoning funds and complicity in the scam.
The CBI will produce Ms. Kundu in court on Saturday and seek transit remand to Bhubaneshwar, where the case is registered. The Rose Valley group of companies is alleged to have illegally raised thousands of crores from the depositors and laundering it.
The Enforcement Directorate also had issued a look-out notice in November 2019 for Ms. Kundu, who was running a jewellery chain, Adrija, which has been sealed since the investigation started.
