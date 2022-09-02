CBI arrests Trinamool leader in chit fund scam in West Bengal

The amount seized is said to be about ₹80 lakh, say sources

The amount seized is said to be about ₹80 lakh, say sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Trinamool Congress leader and chairperson of Halisahar Municipality, Raju Sahani in connection with an investigation in the chit fund scam. Sources said that huge cash was recovered from the Trinamool leaders’ residence at Halisahar. The value of cash seized is said to be about ₹80 lakh. A country-made firearm was recovered from the leader’s residence in the State’s North 24 Parganas.

Investigators said that the Trinamool leaders’ names appeared while investigating a company called Sunmurg Welfare Organisation. The company had paid money to the municipality chairperson as ”protection money”. Pranab Chattopadhyay, chairman of Burdwan Municipality was arrested by the CBI in the same case.

The Supreme Court in 2014 had directed the investigating agencies to probe the ponzi scam where several companies in West Bengal and adjoining states had illegally raised deposits over thousands of crore by people promising them higher return. Several Trinamool leaders were arrested in the past by the CBI when the agency investigated companies like Saradha and Rose Valley.

The arrest comes close on the heels of the arrests of two heavyweights - Trinamool Congress Anubrata Mondal by the CBI and former Minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate. While. Mr. Mondal was arrested in connection with a cattle smuggling scam, Mr. Chatterjee was aprehended in the recruitment scam after huge cash was recovered from his aide’s residence.