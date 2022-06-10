CBI arrests TMC leader’s aide in cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Saigal Hossain, aide of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

Mr. Hossain was arrested in the evening after being questioned by the central agency for several hours at its office at Nijam Palace in the city. The agency also conducted searches at Mr. Hossain’s house in Murshidabad district. He is likely to be produced before a Court in Asansol on Friday.

Mr. Hossain serves as a personal security to Mr. Mondal, who is Birbhum district president of the party. The allegation against Mr. Hossain is not only of being part of the crime, but acquiring property disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Last month, the agency had questioned TMC heavyweight Anubrata Mondal. In September, 2020, it filed a case against BSF commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle trade along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. Mr. Kumar and another accused Enamul Haque were arrested.

West Bengal shares a 2216 Km border with Bangladesh and cattle smuggling remains a challenge for border guarding forces. The cattle smuggled across the border is sourced from several States.