Cattle smuggling scam | CBI grills arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s accountant

CBI suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Anubrata Mondal’s daughter were used for financial transactions in the cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer said

PTI Bolpur (W.B.)
August 17, 2022 14:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The CBI on August 17 morning grilled arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s accountant at its temporary camp office in Bolpur as a part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths grilled for two hours Mr. Mondal’s accountant Manish Kothari and two officials of the bank where the TMC leader has several bank accounts, he said.

The four-member team including a woman officer also went to Mr. Mondal’s Nichupatti residence in Bolpur as a part of the probe, the official said.

The officers, who were supposed to question Mr. Mondal’s daughter Sukanya who is a primary school teacher, left the premises after around 10 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, whether they have questioned Ms. Sukanya Mondal is not yet clear as the CBI has not given any confirmation so far.

The Central agency suspects that several bank accounts belonging to Mr. Mondal’s daughter were used for financial transactions in the scam, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
West Bengal
crime, law and justice
investigation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app