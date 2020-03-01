Can’t divide Hindus and Muslims: Amartya Sen

Expressing concern over the communal clashes in Delhi, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said on Saturday that India is a secular country and people cannot be divided on religious lines.

Addressing a press conference, he said it should be found out whether the police are inefficient or there was a lack of effort on the part of the government to tackle the violence.

“I am very much worried that where it happened is the capital of the country and is Centrally governed. If minorities are tortured there and police failed or can’t discharge their duties, it is a matter of serious concern,” Mr. Sen said at an event organised here by the Pratichi Trust.

“It is reported that those who died or were tortured are mostly Muslims. India is a secular country... we can’t divide Hindus and Muslims. As an Indian citizen, I can’t help but worry,” he added.

However, Mr. Sen said he doesn’t want to draw any conclusions without analysing the entire matter.

Transfer of judge

The Nobel laureate said the transfer of Justice S. Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana HC is natural to raise questions.

“I personally know him. It is natural to raise questions but I can’t pass any judgment,” he said.