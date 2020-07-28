Cannot settle for less than restoration of J&K’s special status, says NC leader

Srinagar

28 July 2020 23:47 IST

Ruhullah resigns as party spokesperson

Voices within the National Conference (NC) have come out to oppose any move by the party to settle for the restoration of statehood as its main demand.

“The NC’s priority should be to restore the special status of J&K, which has been the principle stand of the party. After August 5 last year, the NC should not think and settle on anything less than that,” senior NC leader and influential Shia cleric Agha Syed Ruhullah told The Hindu.

Mr. Ruhullah said he had resigned as NC spokesman. “I have sent across my resignation from the post of chief spokesperson of the party,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

These remarks assumed significance after party vice-president Omar Abdullah, in a write up, hinted at contesting the elections once statehood was restored from the current Union Territory status.

“I would not say the party has settled for restoration of statehood. I am waiting for the working committee to meet and make a decision on it,” Mr. Ruhullah said.

Gupkar Declaration

He asked the NC to call for the meeting of the signatories of the Gupkar Declaration, a joint statement issued by the NC, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Peoples Conference and the J&K Peoples Movement on August 4 last year “to fight for rights and special status of J&K together”.

The BJP has described Mr. Omar’s remarks as “his acceptance of the abrogation of Article 370”.

We thank Farooq: BJP

“Dr. Farooq Abdullah [NC president) has also accepted it and we thank him for this. Let the militancy be wiped out first and the situation is brought under control, statehood to J&K will be restored,” BJP’s general secretary Ashok Koul told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on the BJP’s statement, Mr. Ruhullah said, “The celebration of the BJP should serve as a reminder for what our party should espouse.”