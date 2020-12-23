Cannot interfere if an adult marries and converts to other religion as per her choice: Calcutta HC

“If an adult marries as per her choice and decides to convert and not return to her paternal house, there can be no interference in the matter,” a Division Bench observed.

Hearing a petition by a father claiming his daughter was unduly influenced to marry a man of a different religion, the Calcutta High Court observed that there can be no interference by the court if an adult marries as per her choice and decides to convert.

After a 19-year old woman married a person of her choice, her father petitioned the High Court, claiming his daughter’s statement made before a Magistrate may not have been recorded in an atmosphere where she felt comfortable.

Acting on an FIR filed by the father, the police had produced the woman before a Judicial Magistrate, before whom she had made a statement that she married of her own will.

“If an adult marries as per her choice and decides to convert and not return to her paternal house, there can be no interference in the matter,” a Division Bench comprising justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee observed on Monday.

Upon the father’s complaint, the High Court had directed that the woman meet the senior-most Additional District Judge in Tehatta and that sufficient care be taken to ensure she was not under any coercion or undue influence.

The Bench noted that despite a clear and clean report being furnished by the Additional District Judge, the father harboured some suspicion.

Susmita Saha Dutta, the lawyer representing the father, claimed before the Division Bench that the husband was present within the court premises at Tehatta in Nadia district when the woman appeared before the judge.

The Bench directed that to allay the father’s suspicion, the woman would meet Additional Public Prosecutor Saibal Bapuli in his chambers in Kolkata on December 23.

The Bench further directed that no one should be present inside the room during the meeting. Mr. Bapuli is representing the State in the matterd. It directed Mr. Bapuli to file a short report during the hearing on December 24.