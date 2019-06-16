Call for passage of Road Safety Bill

After an analysis of “legislative gap” in road safety, experts in Rajasthan have recommended passage of the Road Safety Bill at the earliest and identified risk factors which need to be addressed with diligence in the State.

Experts have also drawn the State government’s attention to behavioural aspects of road users.

At a stakeholders’ consultation here earlier this week, the draft findings of a study on road safety were highlighted with the emphasis on tackling the issues of discipline on roads, compliance with the traffic rules, heavy penalties and the global best practices. Experts said that the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court’s Committee on Road Safety must be implemented in letter and spirit.

Nalin Sinha of Global Road Safety Network, New Delhi, said the road accidents were often the result of man-made mistakes and laid emphasis on the significance of behavioural issues which could be predicted and avoided.

Pending RS approval

Consumer Unity & Trust Society director George Cheriyan said the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill, passed by Lok Sabha in 2017 and referred to a Select Committee, was pending Rajya Sabha approval because of some controversial provisions in the transport sector.

He said most the political parties agreed on the road safety related provisions in the Bill.

The key risk factors of road safety in the State were identified as not wearing helmet, not wearing seat belt, over speeding, drinking and driving and the use of mobile phones.

Additional Director-General of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Kumar Singh said the growing number of vehicles registered in the State should be controlled.

“Rajasthan has 2.50 crore vehicles, including the State vehicles. As many as 350 heavy vehicles and 480 cars are registered every day,” he said, adding that congestion tax along with linking of insurance premium with the driving behaviour should be introduced.

CUTS consultant Ashwini Bagga made a presentation of the study on the legislative gap analysis and laid emphasis on making provision of heavy penalty for wearing substandard helmets, not fastening the chinstrap and using mobile phone while driving.

It was pointed out that more than 21,000 road accidents took place in Rajasthan every year, in which thousands of people were losing their lives and getting injured. The Road Safety Bill would restore order and discipline on roads and help save precious lives of road users, said the experts.