Call for focus on adolescent health

Population experts in Rajasthan have called for a renewed focus on the adolescent and youth health for bringing economic and demographic benefits to the State. The deficiencies in human development inputs were preventing the youths in the State from reaching their full potential, especially observed in their low employability, according to experts.

The Population Foundation of India has called for focus on sexual and reproductive health of adolescents as a “precursor to social transformation”. PFI executive director Poonam Muttreja said here that a limited access to healthcare services was making a negative impact on the overall health and well-being of adolescents.

Rajasthan has an adolescent population of 1.57 crore and youth population, aged between 16 and 24 years, of 1.37 crore. About 35% of women of the age of 20 to 24 years are married before they turn 18, as against 27% nationally. Adolescents and youths comprise 23% and 20% respectively of the State’s population.

‘Whole child’ concept

Noted Jaipur-based population and development analyst Devendra Kothari has called for adopting a new strategy to empower the youths with “human development plus” approach for their families. He said the “whole child” concept should make five interventions — improving the quality of school education, focusing on WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) factors, enhancing primary health, reducing gender gap and stabilising population.

Dr. Kothari said the strategy was aimed at laying foundation for the human competency, while ensuring that 14-year-old or VIII graders were well-prepared to read, write and be efficient in mathematics as well as in the basic digital technology before moving to further education.

The experts’ observations came during the events, shows and plantation programmes organised on the World Population Day here earlier this week.